YouTube Remixer Brings Video Editing Online

YouTube has just unveiled YouTube Remixer, a piece of online software that allows users to do some basic video editing using an Adobe Premiere back end. You can stick videos together with basic cuts or with transitions, add graphics and text or put in some backing music.

It's nothing that a serious video editor would be caught dead using, but if you want to add some silly hats to the video you made of you and your friends jumping off your parents' roof onto a pile of mattresses, now's your chance. Look for YouTube to be cluttered with terribly edited montages and videos with terrible prop jokes in the near future.

