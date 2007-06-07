YouTube On a Mobile Browser, Please

That new iPhone commercial brags about it having a great browser. Mactards have even speculating that the iPhone has Flash support, because the NYTimes website's video player appears to load up fine. But the commercial also skips over the agonizing 4 minute load time it would take to cache all those ads, images, flash movies, and did they not notice there is weird baby music playing while some disembodied voice narrates? Dropping in a fake placeholder for the video just isn't out of the question. It doesn't matter though.

What I really want is Flash support plus 3G, so I can watch Youtube on a phone. Any phone will do. Whoever does that first will win some sort of Gizmodo gold star.

Think about it: Little Superstar on the Subway. [Thanks Andre, for the idea..]