YouTube On a Mobile Browser, Please

iphoneflash.jpgThat new iPhone commercial brags about it having a great browser. Mactards have even speculating that the iPhone has Flash support, because the NYTimes website's video player appears to load up fine. But the commercial also skips over the agonizing 4 minute load time it would take to cache all those ads, images, flash movies, and did they not notice there is weird baby music playing while some disembodied voice narrates? Dropping in a fake placeholder for the video just isn't out of the question. It doesn't matter though.

What I really want is Flash support plus 3G, so I can watch Youtube on a phone. Any phone will do. Whoever does that first will win some sort of Gizmodo gold star.

Think about it: Little Superstar on the Subway. – Brian Lam [Thanks Andre, for the idea..]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

