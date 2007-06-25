The mobile research institution Carphone Warehouse has recently published an extraordinary finding, as reported by TechDigest: "One in three people said they wouldn't give up their phone for a million pounds. 76% said they believed it was a social requirement to have a mobile phone, while 85% think that having a mobile phone is vital to maintaining their quality of life."
Your RAZR for $2 Million? No Way.
