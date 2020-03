Taking us all back to the first time Fred Savage was a star, this Wii Power Glove takes an already nerdy thing (the Wii) and makes it even nerdier. The modder went and stuck a Wii on a powerglove, complete with finger switches to activate the A and B buttons and black paint job to match the Powerglove's sweet, sweet stylings.

No gripes with this one. Just a hardy job well done to a Japanese nerd.

Japanese Hacker Designs Powerglove Wiimote [Maxconsole via Technabob via Crunchgear]