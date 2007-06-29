YG Acoustics Voyager Speakers, For Rich People With Perfect Hearing

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

yg-voyager1.jpg These YG Acoustics Voyager speakers scale new heights in the audio snobbery stratosphere, commanding $100,000 just to be in their presence. But wait a minute, they're not even for sale to the bourgeois masses such as you and me—you have to be a music and film "industry leader" to pick up a pair. For the rest of us followers, well, we'll have to just stick with our chick stereos from Wal-Mart. yg-voyager2.jpg Even though they're made of cast aluminum, they still each weigh more than 200 pounds. That's okay, those industry leaders and their associated cognoscenti will have plenty of goons to tote them into their recording studio control rooms and audio sweetening suites.

We get a kick out of some of the prose written by these snotty speaker sellers, and here's a little taste:

Our approach towards achieving perfect sound is 100% scientific—the loudspeaker sounds absolutely realistic, without emphasizing any aspect of reproduction over another. Our designs offers zero compromise—they are indistinguishable from live sound.

All bullshit aside, if these monsters sound anywhere near as good as they look, there's no music on the planet that can do them justice.

Product Page [YG Acoustics, via Audio Junkies]

