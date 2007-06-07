X-Keys Give You Shortcut Buttons on Your Monitor

X-Keys are a strip of shortcut buttons that you stick on your monitor and assign macros to using software, allowing you to quickly do tasks you do frequently with the push of a single button.It's pretty neat for people who use programs like Photoshop all day and do macroable things, but my repetitive tasks are harder to program one-button macros for. I mean, I can't get it to IM Chen to talk about video games in the middle of the afternoon, nor can I get it to go poke around in the fridge even though I know I have no food. But hey, when they figure out how to make one of those, I'll be the first in line to buy one. I'm all about efficiency, after all.

Product Page [via Oh Gizmo!]