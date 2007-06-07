X-Keys Give You Shortcut Buttons on Your Monitor

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

xkeys.jpgX-Keys are a strip of shortcut buttons that you stick on your monitor and assign macros to using software, allowing you to quickly do tasks you do frequently with the push of a single button.It's pretty neat for people who use programs like Photoshop all day and do macroable things, but my repetitive tasks are harder to program one-button macros for. I mean, I can't get it to IM Chen to talk about video games in the middle of the afternoon, nor can I get it to go poke around in the fridge even though I know I have no food. But hey, when they figure out how to make one of those, I'll be the first in line to buy one. I'm all about efficiency, after all. –Adam Frucci

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

