Xfan Xbox 360 Cooler Looks Crazier Than the Rest

Ever since the Xbox 360 Nyko Intercooler melted down consoles everywhere thanks to its siphoning off the Xbox 360's power, people have been wary of attaching any cooler at all. But as the failure rate shows, Microsoft's console could use a little help in the cooling department.

The Xfan from Titan Computer might be just the thing for you if you can get past the fact that it's convex—the 360 itself is famously concave—and the tacky looking green LEDs. Other than that, it's USB powered, which means it's a little safer to use, and will be released in the middle of June.

