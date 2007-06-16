XCM VGA Box Makes Your Wii/PS3/PS2/Xbox VGA Compatible

This VGA Box sits between your console and your TV/Monitor in order to convert component video into VGA. This is useful for say, the Wii and PS3 that only have component but not VGA outputs, and will convert 480p, 720p, 1080i and 1080p. It should work on most TVs and monitors supporting VGA input, and will cost you $69.

It also comes with three component cables for the Xbox/Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii. The reason we haven't listed the Xbox 360 above is because it already supports VGA output, and it's probably better to use the direct VGA connection than to go through this box.

Product Page [Total Console]