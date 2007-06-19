Xbox 360 Motion Sensing Controller Gets an Update

We're not sure how useful motion sensing controllers are for Xbox 360 since none of the games are, you know, designed for it. But if you're into keeping up with the Sonys in the world, Talismoon's Tilt Board mod will bring motion detection to your Xbox 360 controller.

The tilt board costs $US39, and requires you to actually solder seven wires and install the thing inside your controller yourself. If you're not comfortable with that, we'd suggest you skip this. And to Talismoon? You should sell these things pre-installed if you want more than just a few hundred nerdy customers.

Product Page [Total Console]