French Xbox 360 owners who've sent in their defective or broken Xboxes to Microsoft to fix are finding that the return console have a little extra "wooooosh" in them.

Yeah, Microsoft's adding extra cooling power to their Xbox 360s to address all the overheating problems. It's about time, and probably should have been stuck into the Elites to make them an even more tempting offer for current owners.

Confirmed: MS conducting hardcore turning on ROD Xbox 360's - Extra Cooling! [Maxconsole]