X-Bike Kit Attaches Your PSP to Your Exercise Bike

xbike_psp.jpgThe X-Bike Sony PSP Kit is basically a stand for your PSP that attaches to an exercise bike, allowing you to watch stuff on your PSP while you sweat away the pounds.

Finally! It's taken them long enough to figure out a way to allow people to watch stuff while they exercise. Oh, wait, what about just having a TV around? I guess that would make a lot more sense, wouldn't it? Well, for both of you out there who only watch videos stored on UMDs, it's time to start working out on an exercise bike. Just get your $100 ready and get set to make yet another in a long string of poorly-thought-out purchases. –Adam Frucci

Product Page [via Ubergizmo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

