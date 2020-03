Thought yesterday's WWDC Keynote was the worst keynote ever? Show your disapproval with this Worst. Keynote. Ever. shirt. Hell, just buy one and wear it to every keynote you go to from now on—even if it's not a Jobsnote—just for a pre-emptive screw you to the presenter.

Bonus points if you wear it to your own keynote address.

Product Page [Spreadshirt via Crunchgear]