Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wind-Powered Phone Charger, Plus an Energy Joke

windcellphone.jpg Since we're all such gadget freaks here, we're guessing that you use just a bit more electricity than the average Joe. So take a look at what wireless provider Orange is coming out with, a wind-powered cellphone charger. Best of all, it's really light (150g) and tiny so it should be very easy to take with you. Although there's no word yet on the exact energy specs.

And now with this final piece of the puzzle, our dream to be able to blog all day from the park is complete. EV-DO? Check. Solar-powered laptop charger? Check. Now all we need is this wind-powered cellphone charger and we will be unstoppable. Too bad it's only a prototype for now. Now for the joke.

What Did the Wind-Powered Charger Say to the Cellphone? Blow me. Badump, bump, tish!.– Ben Longo

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles