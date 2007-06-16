Wind-Powered Phone Charger, Plus an Energy Joke

Since we're all such gadget freaks here, we're guessing that you use just a bit more electricity than the average Joe. So take a look at what wireless provider Orange is coming out with, a wind-powered cellphone charger. Best of all, it's really light (150g) and tiny so it should be very easy to take with you. Although there's no word yet on the exact energy specs.

And now with this final piece of the puzzle, our dream to be able to blog all day from the park is complete. EV-DO? Check. Solar-powered laptop charger? Check. Now all we need is this wind-powered cellphone charger and we will be unstoppable. Too bad it's only a prototype for now. Now for the joke.

What Did the Wind-Powered Charger Say to the Cellphone? Blow me. Badump, bump, tish!.