Windows Tablet Hybrid Can Transform into an LCD TV

I'm not a big Tablet fan, but this one has my full attention. Dubbed the Montevallo, this Tablet comes with two docks. One that morphs it into a traditional laptop/Tablet, and the other that turns it into an LCD TV (complete with built-in speakers). The display is only a mere 14 inches and there's no word on the resolution, but it comes with a built-in TV tuner. Design-wise, this is one of the cooler Tablets I've seen, though it's one of those cases where it can excel at both functions or suck at both.

