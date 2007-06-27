Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Whoever Made This Has a Fever for Paintball

ultimate_paintball_1.jpg The weapons genius who created this gizmo to terrorise his friends in the paintball arena is, I'm sure, having a lot of fun. But is he happy? Does he have something else in his life apart from neon-splattered T-shirts that his long-suffering mother washes lovingly for him each week? Because, frankly, I wonder whether any woman—be she a major shareholder in Sherwin-Williams or merely desperate—could snuggle up to this...ultimate_paintball_4.jpg

Mummy, it scared me so much that I had to imagine the man beneath the gun in an incongruous situation. And I did, only he was wearing a Mooing Thong. Sorry, mate.

Ultimate Paintball Gun [TechEBlog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles