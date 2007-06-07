Who Needs Superman? Slingatron Slingshots Stuff Into Space

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

slingatron.jpgThis Slingatron is the greatest thing we can think of to free up Superman's time for other things, like courting Lois or getting drunk and being a dick. Instead of spending $10,000 per pound to send stuff into space with traditional rockets, this Slingatron design is like a centrifuge that spins things around until they reach escape velocity before sending them flying into space.

By using thermal shielding and special coating, the creator can bypass current problems with spinning crap around really fast and throwing it. But be careful, if we make like Supes IV and launch all our nukes into the Sun, it's just an open invitation for General Zod to come and enslave all of us. And I for one do not welcome our chin-bearded overlords. – Jason Chen

Project Page [Slingatron via Danger Room via Sci Fi]

