What's In All These Boxes? REVEALED!

For the last 24 hours, not a single Gizmodo reader has slept, bathed or in any way left their computer. How is that different than a normal day? Never mind.

The important point that the contents of the mysterious boxes have been revealed!IMG_1804WTMK.JPGiPod docks, almost twenty in all! (The cat is not for review).

And someone even called it.

zarchitect says: iPOD docks. Lots and lots of iPOD docks. yeah - you'll get divorced.

Wow. I wish I had something to give away or something. And thanks for the encouraging words on my marriage! NOTE: those who guessed dildos for my personal use came in a close second.

We will be starting a running Battlemodo Bracket on iPod docks tomorrow. Stay tuned. – Mark Wilson

