Changes in iPhone UI Since January? At Least 16 Things

With just a day to go before the WWDC and nineteen before the Second Coming, the thick fog of Apple-OCD is smothering the land. So I'm surprised it took this long for an Apple-juice-addled obsessive to compile a list of (fairly minor) UI changes made in the iPhone between its January debut and the even-slicker-than-usual ads rolled out last week.

Hit the jump for the full list of 16 ways the iPhone has grown up, which range from the useful—message previews in the mail screen—to the mundane—the home icons are in a different order. No hair in funny places, though.

1. Bluetooth icon shifted to top right

2. Time font is less bold

3. Home icons have changed order

4. Web home button changed to Safari button

5. In iPod mode the icons and order have changed, and Podcasts added

6. The incoming call screen includes Wi-Fi status

7. Photos screen changed from glossy grey to glossy dark blue (possibly different color schemes available)

8. Includes number of picture in album next to name

9. Photo album screen does not include number of photos at the top

10. Mail screen's top right button changed from "vertical or horizontal view" button to edit button

11. Mail screen shows first sentence(s) of message

12. Bottom bar of mail screen includes the time mail was last updated

13. Mail message view screen changed with the sender now above the subject and date sent

14. Arrows and the number of messages have changed positions in the top bar

15. Back arrow to the inbox includes the number of unread messages

16. Ring tone has changed

Where are 14 and 15? I couldn't find them. Maybe they have to do with the super-secret-yet-to-be-announced-probably-YouTube-but-maybe-not 12th app.Or not. They're hidden behind one of the images—list is now updated.

