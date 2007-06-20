What Is the Greatest Gadget In the Universe?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

553171018_3c9d2502cd_o.jpgWired just set up a look back at some of the greatest gadgets the universe has ever known, and they're accepting votes. There can be only one. That image to the right is the Zenith Space Command remote, designed in 1956, before IR, and before Zenith slipped quietly into the history without so much as a whimper..wait, they're still in business? –Brian Lam The Greatest Gadgets of All Time [Wired]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

