Wired just set up a look back at some of the greatest gadgets the universe has ever known, and they're accepting votes. There can be only one. That image to the right is the Zenith Space Command remote, designed in 1956, before IR, and before Zenith slipped quietly into the history without so much as a whimper..wait, they're still in business? The Greatest Gadgets of All Time [Wired]
What Is the Greatest Gadget In the Universe?
