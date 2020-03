This sunny-side-up DS Lite is the limited edition result of a love-in with Pikachu and Nintendo. However, the bad news is that there's no guarantee you'll get your paws on one, as this yella fella with Pikachu etched on the cover is so limited that it's only available via a lottery system (and $139). If you live in Japan, get yourself down to the Pokemon Center and on the list from July 20 onwards.

