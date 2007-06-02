Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

What Bill Gates Was Talking About When He Accidentally Announced RoundTable

roundtable.jpgBill Gates' slip at the D conference was one of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it slips that you probably wouldn't even notice if you weren't vaguely familiar with the product. His gaffe? The unintentional announcement of "RoundTable," a research project we've been hearing about back in early 2006 when it was still called Ringcam.

What it is, essentially, is a 360-Degree conferencing camera that's made up of four individual webcams to capture everyone that sits around a table. Hence, RoundTable.Microsoft even had a press release in October last year about the project—see here—that talks about how they're going to integrate RoundTable into Office Communications Server 2007 or Live Meeting.

The price? Less than $3,000. Which is a buttload less than Cisco's TelePresence 3000 which was featured on this (lousy) season of 24.

As for the release date, we're still not sure. After all, the announcement was just a slip by Gates. – Jason Chen

Thanks, tipster!

