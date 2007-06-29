Western Digital My Library Video Edition Makes Expansion Easy

If you have a Scientific Atlanta 8300 or 8300HD digital video recorder, Western Digital's My Library Video Edition makes it easy for you to add 500GB of disk space by just plugging it into the DVR's eSATA interface on the back. Looking suspiciously like Western Digital's My Book drives, this external drive has been tested for compatibility with those awful Scientific Atlanta 8300 series DVRs.

We figure if you're suffering through those inept Scientific Atlanta contraptions with all of their lame vicissitudes, at least you deserve an extra 300 hours of standard definition or 60 hours of HDTV recording capability. The drive's priced at $200, about like Western Digital's other drives that have FireWire and USB 2.0 ports.

