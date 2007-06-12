Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Western Digital My Book Hard Drives Make the Jump to 1.5TB

wdfMyBook_Pro_2T.jpg Western Digital is kicking its My Book line of external hard drives to 1.5TB this morning. The drives can be used for anything from back up to additional storage and have various methods of connecting to your PC/Mac ranging from eSATA to USB 2.0 (depending on the model). WD also announced a new 750GB option. Pricing will range from $279 to $699 depending on the model and capacity. If 1.5TB is too small, you still have a pretty good choice of 2TB options out there. – Louis Ramirez

Press Release

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles