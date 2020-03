The webble is a rolling, rocking, soft foot rest that meant for people to fumble with while at their desks. I think of it as a low end, intermediate step before the desk-mounted treadmills appear. You know, in the future.

Furthermore, the Webble is about dispelling nervous energy, getting exercise while you work, and annoying the living crap out of your coworkers.

The Webble [via Mocolococococo]