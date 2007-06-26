We Aren't Boycotting the iPhone, Obviously

Attn: stupidheads. There are a couple articles out there saying that Gizmodo is calling for a boycott of the iPhone. We are not.

This is based off my anti-AT&T essay from last week that wondered aloud whether or not it was worth supporting AT&T to get an iPhone. I said that I personally don't give money to AT&T, and hence will not be getting an iPhone. I didn't say that other people should follow suit (unless they feel the same way I do), and it wasn't some big decree on behalf of all of Gizmodo. Clearly, there's some excitement for the iPhone around here, as you can see if you read the entire site and not just certain features that you find on Digg. Context is important, as is using your brain before you write something. Just a tip.