Western Digital just announced that its bus-powered $199 USB drive now has a 250GB 2.5" hard disk inside. And yeah, you got me, it doesn't just hold porn. It will also hold every TV show you ever downloaded from BitTorrent, and the three episodes of Lost you once legally purchased from iTunes. According to WD's press release, it will also suffice for all of those digital pictures and videos you've been taking. (I'm not sure I want to hear about those.)

Product Page [Western Digital]