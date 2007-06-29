Warners delay launch of Total HD Until 2008

Warner's Total HD discs, expected at the end of this year, will not now be making an appearance until 2008. The announcement, made yesterday by the entertainments giant, gave no reason why tills will not be jingling with Total HD sales this holiday season, leaving room for speculation.

It could be that there are problems getting the dual format onto on one disc, or that they are waiting to see who comes out on top in the Blu-ray-HD bitch fight. Either way, the company is keeping schtum about its reasons. "There is no expiration date on the viability of this concept, so we're not in a rush to do it," said Warner's senior VP in charge of marketing management. "We'll do it when it makes sense and when it's right."

