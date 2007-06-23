Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Want an iPhone: Pay a Bum to Wait In Line

homelessjoeiphonejpg.jpgEver since we waited in line for a PSP only to find out you could still get them the next morning, we haven't exactly been thrilled about camping out. But being the gadget freaks that we are, we still want them. What's a geek to do? Pay someone else to do it of course!

There are already Craigslist posts in NYC and San Francisco for "Professional Line Waiters". Yeah that's right, you pay these day laborers around $250, and in exchange you've got yourself a guaranteed place in line without ever touching the concrete.

And for you cheapskates who think $250 is too much. You could always just take a page from the PS3 launch. Go around the corner of an Apple store, grab Homeless Joe and pay him to sit there for a fraction of the price. Hell, he was probably going to sit there anyway.

Professional Line Waiters [SF Craigslist] Professional Line Waiters [NYC Craigslist] Homeless People Line Up In America For a PS3 [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles