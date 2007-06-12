Walt Mossberg Has the iPhone

Ooooohhh. Someone's gonna be in trouble with Steve Jobs. Mossberg has the iPhone as of this morning, and he's already flaunting it in public. An explicit rule between Apple and A-listers with early access is that this kind of showboating is a no-no.It's too soon for a review, but Mossberg kind of commented on the keyboard.

And I can tell you that in the first hour it works a little better than I thought, but I'm still not sure it works as well as a regular keyboard — and the first hour is not a very fair test, so I'm going to keep going at it.

For those of you counting (me) that's 18 days before day-0. When he scooped the world on Apple TV, he had it 10 days ahead of the rest of the press.

Mossberg has an iPhone [Wired]