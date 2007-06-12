Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Walt Mossberg Has the iPhone

mossphone.pngOoooohhh. Someone's gonna be in trouble with Steve Jobs. Mossberg has the iPhone as of this morning, and he's already flaunting it in public. An explicit rule between Apple and A-listers with early access is that this kind of showboating is a no-no.It's too soon for a review, but Mossberg kind of commented on the keyboard.

And I can tell you that in the first hour it works a little better than I thought, but I'm still not sure it works as well as a regular keyboard — and the first hour is not a very fair test, so I'm going to keep going at it.

For those of you counting (me) that's 18 days before day-0. When he scooped the world on Apple TV, he had it 10 days ahead of the rest of the press. –Brian Lam

Mossberg has an iPhone [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles