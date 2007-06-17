Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Wakamaru Robot Receptionist

wakamaru03.jpgMitsubishi's Wakamaru recognizes 10,000 spoken words, speaks basic responses and navigates around an office without bumping into things (we think he/she is on wheels). But most importantly, Wakamaru will take freaky pictures with your children. wakamaru02.jpgThis robot will cost a company about $1000 a day to rent, with discounts given to long term renters. And while I recognize that the aging Japanese population will make need for robotic assistance, at ten Benjamins a day, these robots had better start doing more than just directing us to the nearest bathroom before enslaving the human race. – Mark Wilson

Product Page Robot Receptionist [tokyotimes]

