Wakamaru Robot Receptionist

Mitsubishi's Wakamaru recognizes 10,000 spoken words, speaks basic responses and navigates around an office without bumping into things (we think he/she is on wheels). But most importantly, Wakamaru will take freaky pictures with your children. This robot will cost a company about $1000 a day to rent, with discounts given to long term renters. And while I recognize that the aging Japanese population will make need for robotic assistance, at ten Benjamins a day, these robots had better start doing more than just directing us to the nearest bathroom before enslaving the human race.

