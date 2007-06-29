Vortex Bots Scale Walls, Wake Neighbourhood

By harnessing the power of a vacuum in much the same way your eighth-grade hovercraft did, Vortex's Mobile Robot Platforms can scale walls and other hard surfaces with full mobility. Potential payloads include cameras, microphones and anything you're willing to weld onto the back of a high tech RC car. Equipped with "semi-secure wireless communications" capabilities, these little spybots can creep into places your telescoping bipod can't. Privacy be damned; if you can't hear a miniature car vacuuming its way across your walls (check the third clip near the 2:00 mark), you deserve to get caught. Vortex VMRPs [via Oh Gizmo!]