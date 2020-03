Brian Prime didn't look very impressed with some of the New Transformers toys and I can't blame him. Nothing beats old school Transformers and the Real Megatron. Check some of the weirdest and coolest models now for sale on eBay, including the Millenium Falcon Transformer, the Gremlin-Troll Transvestite, the X-3 BattleStation Megatron Jazz and Megatron Disco with a pink mace. All of them after the jump.

Transformers Generation 1 [eBay]