The Vintage Game Boy iPod Case is not just another modder showing off—it's an actual, 100% purchasable product. Made from a real black & white Game Boy, the buttons have been mapped to the iPod functions for full non-scrollwheel control. A headphone jack sits at the bottom of the unit as well, but the case falls short in that there is no way to charge or sync your iPod through it. And the display face is a bit on the ugly.

For those still craving the retro cool, grab one of your own for $30. Just be sure to note that the case works with Minis and Nanos only, and it may really piss Apple engineers off. Product Page [via boingboing]