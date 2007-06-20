Viewsonic Busts Out Three New Mid-Sized HDTVs

Viewsonic just unveiled a new line of three mid-sized HDTVs, sized at 26, 32, and 37 inches. The 720p sets all have 500-nit brightness and 8ms response times, with the contrast ratios being 800:1 for the smallest set and 1,200:1 for the larger two.

They've got all your standard inputs, from HDMI and component to S-video and RCA, and the largest model's got DVI for hooking up to a computer. Nothing about these sets will wow the neighbors, but for the price ($599, $699, $899) you get some pretty decent HDTV for your buck. Not everything can be a 70-inch behemoth, people.

