Viewsonic Busts Out Three New Mid-Sized HDTVs

viewsonic35series-lg.jpgViewsonic just unveiled a new line of three mid-sized HDTVs, sized at 26, 32, and 37 inches. The 720p sets all have 500-nit brightness and 8ms response times, with the contrast ratios being 800:1 for the smallest set and 1,200:1 for the larger two.

They've got all your standard inputs, from HDMI and component to S-video and RCA, and the largest model's got DVI for hooking up to a computer. Nothing about these sets will wow the neighbors, but for the price ($599, $699, $899) you get some pretty decent HDTV for your buck. Not everything can be a 70-inch behemoth, people. –Adam Frucci

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

