Video: The iPhone Settings Menu and Microsoft Word + Excel Support

Here's a never-before-seen section of the iPhone: the settings. Which makes sense, because what kind of lame commercial will say "wow, look at all the cool settings the iPhone has!"

Here's what else is new:

• Confirmed in-line viewer for PDFs, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel docs in email. Microsoft complained about lack of support before. This is a huge deal, even if it is read-only. • Turning off the phone requires you to slide your finger across the top (like unlocking it) to confirm. • You can rewind voicemail like a sound file. • You can finger-scroll through contacts using the alphabet on the right. • The special iPhone headphones have volume and call control. • IMAP/POP support confirmed • Typing with two thumbs actually looks manageable • Limited amount of ringtones can be selected from the settings menu. Doesn't look like songs can be used. • Confirmed turn by turn directions and up-to-date traffic info for Google maps. – Jason Chen

