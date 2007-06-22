Video Shows HPR-3 Promet Mark II Not Boozeproof

Yesterday we showed you HPR-3 Promet Mark II, hailed as the waterproof construction worker of the future. Well, I beg to differ. He's nothing but a Disco Stormtrooper who got at three bottles of whisky and a case of Olde Fortran the night before his big debut, as you can see in the three videos after the jump.

I think he's got Pina Cola in his backpack. We all know my thoughts on DIY (not to mention my abilities), but honestly, Promet, I could do better than this.

And if a bad workman blames his tools, does a bad robot blame his overlord?