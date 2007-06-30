Do you wish you were hanging out in line at the 5th Ave Apple Store, but are stuck with a pesky job that won't let you bum around with a bunch of nerds on a weekday? Don't worry: we're here for you. Videographer Nick McGlynn takes you on a tour of the exploded nerdbomb that is the line at the Apple Cube store on iPhone day.
Video: iPhone Day at the Apple Cube Store
