Vasstek's Functional TravelCAM Lanyards

Vasstek's new belt mounted digital camcorder is designed to record your entire day's journey (up to 20 hours at 1280x1024) from the comfort of your midsection. Just remember to edit out those long shots of your steering wheel, the bottom of your table and the chest of the friendly local who pointed you in the right direction. No pricing or availability dates yet, but expect it to be relatively cheap in the near future. [EverythingUSB]