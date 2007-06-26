V8 Engine Case Mod, Safe at Any Speed

We should tell our greasemonkey brothers at Jalopnik about this engine case mod that looks like a big honkin' V8 engine. Some talented and creative guy took a couple of tower cases, strapped them together in a V shape, added chrome headers and engine-y doodads, and wow. Is that an ignition key? Ha.

Look at that. It's a drag racin' PC mod that's not exactly authentic but still looks fast even when it's sitting still. We especially like those Corvette flags up front. Bravo.

V8 Engine Computer Case [TechEBlog, via Gearfuse]