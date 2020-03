Misogynistic headline aside, this USB purse design from Russian designer Dima Domissarov is probably the female equivalent of all the weird food-shaped USB sticks we saw in April. Instead of burgers, hotdogs and bread, these USB drives are shaped like miniature flea-market purses.

Plus, they added the expands-when-full feature found in the USB flashbag drive as well. Definitely cool, but we'd prefer a wallet version instead.

Dima Komissarov [Shift via Shiny Shiny]