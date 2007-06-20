USB Hub Does a Three-way as Clock, Letter Opener

As the consolidation of USB devices continues, now here's a three-way: a USB hub with four ports, telling you what time it is and helpfully offering a letter opener up front. Now what's so hard about opening a letter that you have to have a USB device to do it? Well, dogs can hump on their own, but we have a USB device for that, so maybe this makes sense.

Anyway, there's also an alarm clock function included, perfect for waking you up after you've been sleeping it off at your desk. Maybe you need this USB letter opener clock. You may have to wait, because pricing and availability weren't announced yet.

