Aside from Thanko, the craziest Japanese manufacturers we know of would probably be Solid Alliance. You know, the people who brought you the USB Food Hub? They've got a new hub out now called the USB Engine Hub.Not only is it a three-port USB hub, it actually makes engine noises and vibrates up and down. It's very unlikely that you'd want to keep this motorcycle-esque racket going the entire time you're using the hub, but revving up the engine once in a while seems like lots of fun. Your cube mates probably won't agree.

Head over to Akihabara News for a video demonstration.

Product Page (sell starting tomorrow) [GeekStuff4U via Akihabara News]