USB Ear Scope Looks But Doesn't Pick

If we're going to look inside our ears, we prefer something like the Ear Scope GXL. Unlike this Thanko USB Ear Scope, there's a pick on the end of it so you can scrape out earwax. This Thanko one? It can only look.

However, Thanko's version does support USB, which probably means it's tons cheaper than the GXL's $200. Plus, once you've got a shot of your ear canal on your computer, you've got an easy way to take screenshots and use them as wallpapers or the background of a mass email to all your friends with the subject "Does this look infected to you?"

