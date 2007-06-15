Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

USB Ear Scope Looks But Doesn't Pick

thankoear.jpgIf we're going to look inside our ears, we prefer something like the Ear Scope GXL. Unlike this Thanko USB Ear Scope, there's a pick on the end of it so you can scrape out earwax. This Thanko one? It can only look.

However, Thanko's version does support USB, which probably means it's tons cheaper than the GXL's $200. Plus, once you've got a shot of your ear canal on your computer, you've got an easy way to take screenshots and use them as wallpapers or the background of a mass email to all your friends with the subject "Does this look infected to you?" – Jason Chen

Product Page [Thanko via Everything USB]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles