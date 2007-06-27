USB Darts Make Drunken Cheating a Bit Harder

Even though we're horrible at it, playing drunken darts while trying not to gouge each other's eyes out was half the fun of our college experience. The only problem? We were too hosed to keep score correctly most of the time. This PC Darts should fix that.

Just connect the USB art board to your Windows PC and start throwing. The board will relay your hits into the software on the PC, which gives you a bowling-style scorecard and an extreme close-up of where your darts hit.

This makes it unnecessary for you to have to walk up to the board and check to see whether you or Bob got the closer hit.

The only problem is the $US252 price, which actually isn't too bad when you consider decent dart boards cost about that much.

