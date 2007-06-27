USA Today's iPhone Review (Verdict: They Like It)

Agreeing pretty much with Pogue and Mossberg, Ed Baig of USA Today says the iPhone's keyboard (or lack of one) was so good that he "rarely made a mistake".

In addition, he loved the visual voicemail, didn't miss the scroll wheel found on actual iPods, and enjoyed picture and video viewing on its screen.

Complaints: not being able to fit his Shure headphones into the iPhone headphone slot, not being able to wirelessly download songs over the air, not being able to view any streaming video other than YouTube, and the inability to hook up his USA Today email with the phone.

Apple's iPhone isn't perfect, but it's worthy of the hype [USA Today]