Unofficial iPhone Ad Invades New York

Chances are I'm a little biased here (being a born and bred NYer), but this is my favorite iPhone ad to date (even if it's not official). It shows NYers throughout the city talking about Apple's incoming baby. Yeah, it has a lot of NY stereotypes and it assumes NYers have nothing better to do that sit in Union Square waiting for the iPhone, but I think it beats the official cutesy ads. And the song is catchy. What do you guys think?

Ad: New York Loves the iPhone [TUAW]