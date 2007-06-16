Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Universal Remote Control MX-810 First Look

URC810remote-blue-web.jpgAt first glance, the Universal Remote MX-810's $399 price tag would turn off people who are used to Logitech's useful, but affordable, line of universal remotes. The 810 does have RF and IR, 44 hard buttons, "easy" shortcut buttons like DVD, DVR, All On/Off and the ability to control 24 devices and 24 activities for each.

Still, for almost half a grand, you'd probably expect a giant touchscreen like the Logitech Harmony 1000, and for a remote with a bunch of hard buttons, you'd probably go with a $50 low-end Logitech Harmony. But we'll reserve our judgment for when we can actually play with it. – Jason Chen

Product Site [Universal Remote via Electronic House]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles