Universal Remote Control MX-810 First Look

At first glance, the Universal Remote MX-810's $399 price tag would turn off people who are used to Logitech's useful, but affordable, line of universal remotes. The 810 does have RF and IR, 44 hard buttons, "easy" shortcut buttons like DVD, DVR, All On/Off and the ability to control 24 devices and 24 activities for each.

Still, for almost half a grand, you'd probably expect a giant touchscreen like the Logitech Harmony 1000, and for a remote with a bunch of hard buttons, you'd probably go with a $50 low-end Logitech Harmony. But we'll reserve our judgment for when we can actually play with it.

Product Site [Universal Remote via Electronic House]