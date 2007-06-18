Underwater buoys for stealthy tidal power

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

More clever science, with a British company developing an underwater buoy tech to harness tidal power from 50m beneath the surface. The system doesn't capture the to and fro of the water so much as the change in pressure forced upon the buoys as the water rises and falls around it.

They're claiming half a square kilometre, and 100 of the buoys, would power a town of 55,000 homes. Considering we're a very coastal population, could we have something this cool taking care of business soon? These guys are talking wide installations after Scottish testing next year. -Seamus Byrne

AWS Ocean Energy [via Treehugger]

