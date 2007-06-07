Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Unconfirmed: T-Mobile Getting Samsung Sliding Messager and Entry-Level Samsung Flip

tmosamsung.jpgPhoneArena has a tip that T-Mobile is about to get two new phones from Samsung: the T729 and T419. The T729 is a slider reminiscent of the MotoRIZR, but has a SureType hybrid keyboard and BlackBerry connect. This should be a nice in-between messager that bridges the gap between phones like the Sidekick and the Wing and standard non-keyboard phones.The other, Samsung's T419, is a clamshell with a VGA (jeez) camera, 128x160 screen and Bluetooth. Well, at least it has Bluetooth.

Both are still unannounced, so we're not sure on the release date. We'll update when we have more. – Jason Chen

T-Mobile gets Samsung T729 and T419 [Phonearena]

