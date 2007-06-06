Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Unconfirmed: Red Sprint Samsung Upstage June 18

redupstage.jpgTo go along with the Sprint Mogul, our tipster's also telling us that the Samsung Upstage—Sprint's dual-sided music phone—is coming out in a fiery red color on June 18.

There's not much changed other than the color, and the price is the same $99, so if you want an Aunt Flo phone, this is it.redupstagelarge.jpg – Jason Chen

Thanks tipster!

